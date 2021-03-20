Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Eric Lefebvre Sells 12,500 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLRX opened at $39.18 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.