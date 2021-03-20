Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $881.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce sales of $881.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $881.96 million and the lowest is $880.30 million. Plexus reported sales of $767.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,592.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 58.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Plexus by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Plexus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.72. 389,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $94.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

