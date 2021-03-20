Playcent (PCNT) Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $590,285.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.00453729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00066185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00137869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.69 or 0.00668373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00075459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

