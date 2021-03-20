Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Stock Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Plantronics worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Plantronics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

PLT stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLT. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

