Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.42.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 130,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

