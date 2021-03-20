PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $96.26 million and $85.32 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,650.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.73 or 0.00919905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.94 or 0.00358658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.