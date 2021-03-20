Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,230,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises 14.5% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.92% of Pinduoduo worth $1,817,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 764.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,766.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. 9,456,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,977. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.