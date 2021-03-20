PIBBLE Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 197.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $124.90 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.66 or 0.00648989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034680 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,345,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.