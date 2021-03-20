PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 28,681 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. PHX Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

