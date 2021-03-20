Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

