PetroChina Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,915 call options on the company. This is an increase of 984% compared to the average daily volume of 269 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in PetroChina by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PetroChina by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PTR stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTR. UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

