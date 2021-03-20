PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of PetIQ worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PetIQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PetIQ by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PetIQ by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $423,290.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,586,735 shares of company stock worth $55,895,506 in the last three months. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

