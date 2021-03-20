PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report sales of $210.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.50 million. PetIQ reported sales of $186.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $941.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $957.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James increased their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $423,290.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,586,735 shares of company stock worth $55,895,506 in the last three months. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 414,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,272. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.