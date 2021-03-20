Peter E. Shumlin Sells 1,500 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SMG opened at $234.89 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.12 and a 200-day moving average of $189.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

