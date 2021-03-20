Peter E. Shumlin Sells 1,500 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE SMG opened at $234.89 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.12 and a 200-day moving average of $189.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.13.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.