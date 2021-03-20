Perpetual Protocol Trading Up 44.4% This Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for about $9.76 or 0.00016608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $212.65 million and approximately $275.44 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.32 or 0.00453335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00142661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.60 or 0.00688704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

