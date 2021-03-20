Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $6.78. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 28,073 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

