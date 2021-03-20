Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $6.78. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 28,073 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.
About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
