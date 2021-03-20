Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 8.1%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) fell 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.87. 943,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,812,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PERI. Sidoti upped their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $626.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

