Perennial Advisors LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 730,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 966,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,355 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $144.10. 1,661,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

