Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,980,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. The company has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.