Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 152,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 69.5% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 73,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,366,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,897,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

