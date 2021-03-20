Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,627,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 60,265,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,780,707. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

