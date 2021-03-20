Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 826 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,600,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

APD stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.40. 2,431,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,841. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.91 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.