Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,178 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 197,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.63. 702,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.