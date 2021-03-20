Peony Price Up 5% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Peony has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $794.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001768 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,085,530 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.