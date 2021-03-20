Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 677.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

