Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 16,330 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $260.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.53 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,080.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,714 shares of company stock worth $5,822,742 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

