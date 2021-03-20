Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 4,671.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.43. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.