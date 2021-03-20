Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RBA opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,606. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

