Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amyris by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amyris by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 1,008.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,958 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.