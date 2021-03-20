Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,835 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.