Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,050 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 1,364.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Repay worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Repay by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Repay by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,245,000 after acquiring an additional 164,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

