Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Down 5.2%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 1,351,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,119,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $169.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.00.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 388,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

