PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $15.95 Million in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,295,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,000. Burford Capital accounts for approximately 4.1% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $83,184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,311,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,782,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,062,000.

Burford Capital stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

