PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 144.7% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 5,858,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,238 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 438,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 391,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 317,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,263,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.44. 2,213,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.