PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 55,100 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPB traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. 187,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,148. The company has a market cap of $995.86 million, a P/E ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

