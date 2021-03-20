PBF Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PBF Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

