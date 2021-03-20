Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PTZIF opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Patrizia has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15.

About Patrizia

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

