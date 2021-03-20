Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
PTZIF opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Patrizia has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15.
About Patrizia
See Also: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.