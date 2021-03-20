Paparazzi Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Paparazzi token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $15,210.25 and approximately $99.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00140329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00060331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.57 or 0.00656386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

