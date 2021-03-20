Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,660.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.75) and last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 1848251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.40 ($0.46).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of £212.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.76.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

