Panda Yield 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.24 Million (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00010185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00052396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00652501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00024723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034732 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 995,533 coins and its circulating supply is 995,491 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

