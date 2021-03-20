Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 630 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

