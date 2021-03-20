Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,682 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 970,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,238,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

