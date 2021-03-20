Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $133,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.33 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

