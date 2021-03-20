Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 10,412.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 332.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth about $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTN stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

