Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $522,796. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IART shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of IART stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $71.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

