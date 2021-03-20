Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,018 Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

DSACU stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.