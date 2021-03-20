Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomer have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, Palomar affirmed adjusted net income between $62 million and $67 million for 2021.However, its exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, it strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, high costs can strain margin expansion.”

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.33.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $165,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $459,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,700 shares of company stock worth $8,605,478. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,173,000. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,253 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Palomar by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

