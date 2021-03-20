Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.81

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

