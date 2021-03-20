Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

