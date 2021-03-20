OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%.

Shares of OTCM opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

