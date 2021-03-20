OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%.
Shares of OTCM opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.
OTC Markets Group Company Profile
OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.
